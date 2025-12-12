Although they are not garnering the same amount of praise or success as the Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers are in a favorable position more than a quarter through the 2025-26 NBA campaign. They have avoided a repeat of last year's disastrous start and currently sit in a tie for sixth place in the East with a 13-10 record. However, fans can never exhale too long before quickly turning their attention to the team's health.

The Sixers' top two players are on the injury report ahead of Friday's home game versus the Indiana Pacers (6-18). Both Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid played in Philly's narrow loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last Sunday, but when it comes to this franchise, fortune can change on a dime. This city has been bracing itself for calamity, so any injury-related news is likely to cause stomachs to clench.

Perhaps the 76ers can dispatch of Indy regardless, but the focus is on the bigger picture. The more Embiid and Maxey share the court, the more confidence the fan base will have in the long run. Ergo, people eagerly want to know if this star duo will be in action in Xfinity Mobile Arena tonight.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Injury statuses of 76ers' Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey

Article Continues Below

Embiid, who has played in only nine games since returning from left knee surgery, is listed as probable for the Pacers matchup. Maxey initially carried the same designation but has since been downgraded to questionable due to illness. Philadelphia could find itself in a unique predicament if the latter is ultimately ruled out.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse has had the luxury of leaning on his dynamic point guard for the entirety of the campaign thus far, which has allowed the former MVP center to take a cautious approach in regards to his usage and playing time. Joel Embiid might be able to handle more responsibilities if necessary, but is that really what the organization wants?

The chronically unhealthy big man is already weathering some shooting struggles, going 4-of-21 from the field in loss versus LA, so this may not be an ideal time for him to take the lead. The reason the 76ers have survived his poor attendance rate this year is because Tyrese Maxey is occupying the workhorse role to full effect. If the explosive 25-year-old were to miss extended time like he did last season, then trouble is bound to befall the City of Brotherly Love.

Luckily, he is not currently dealing with an injury. Nurse and company will have to decide if Maxey is up to playing on Friday. The 76ers and Pacers tip off at about 7 p.m. ET.