Doug Gottlieb has made a major professional shift, choosing to step away from his long-running national radio show to fully commit to his role as head coach of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men’s basketball program.

The decision came shortly after UWGB’s 67-64 win over UC Santa Barbara on Wednesday, when Gottlieb revealed the news during his postgame press conference.

“You only get one shot at this thing. And, if, there's any ounce of lack of preparation or any ounce of fatigue and this is going to sound crazy, but last week we go down to IU Indy and because of the timing of my show, the bus had to leave without me and I flew,” said Gottlieb via Kyle Malzhan of WFRV Local 5. “And I just, I don't think that's what I want to do as a coach, and I'll still be doing podcasts…We'll transition to a different version of it. It'll still be the same stuff, but I'll do it off office hours and at home.”

That experience underscored how media obligations were beginning to conflict with daily coaching demands, prompting Gottlieb to reassess his priorities.

Gottlieb balanced coaching ambitions with a prominent media career for the longest. After being hired by Green Bay in May 2024, he continued hosting “The Doug Gottlieb Show” on Fox Sports Radio while entering his second season on the sidelines. That dual role, however, eventually forced a difficult choice.

The Phoenix head coach also acknowledged the personal and financial implications of stepping away from afternoon radio but emphasized the importance of being fully present for his players.

Article Continues Below

“It's going to be obviously a bit of a financial hit and I'll work through it,” Doug Gottlieb added. “I've been blessed beyond all measure. But the Doug Gottlieb show on radio in the afternoon as of now, we're going to take a break from it. It's just I got to have a life. I got to be here for those kids and I got to really dig in because we're building something cool here.”

JUST IN: Doug Gottlieb is stepping away from his radio gig to focus on being a full-time division one head basketball coach for UW-Green Bay. He will still be doing the podcast. Hear from an emotional Gottlieb on his decision to step away from the mic: pic.twitter.com/merWC7fL3X — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) December 18, 2025

While the radio show is on pause, Gottlieb plans to remain active in media through podcasts, allowing him to maintain his voice without compromising preparation, travel, or team-building.

Now, with his focus squarely on UW-Green Bay, Gottlieb has a clear runway to shape the Phoenix program without divided attention. The move also signals a long-term commitment to building consistency and culture in Green Bay basketball.