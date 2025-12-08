Luka Doncic keeps turning Los Angeles Lakers games into history lessons. On Saturday night in Philadelphia, Luka Doncic dropped a ridiculous 31 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists, and two blocks in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 119-111 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, carving out another slice of NBA history in the process.

According to StatMuse, the performance pushed him past Nikola Jokic for second place on the all-time list of 30-point triple-doubles; only Oscar Robertson sits ahead of him now.

The Lakers trailed by double digits in the first half and needed their stars to steady things. Luka Doncic controlled the tempo, hunted mismatches, and kept feeding shooters. He went 10-of-21 from the field and 10-of-11 at the free-throw line via the ESPN Box Score, punishing the 76ers whenever they tried to body him up.

Article Continues Below

LeBron James handled the closing act. The 40-year-old finished with 29 points and six assists, scoring 11 in the fourth quarter as the Lakers pulled away. Austin Reaves chipped in 11 points, while Rui Hachimura posted 17 points, and six boards.

This is exactly what the Lakers envisioned when they pushed all-in to bring Luka to Hollywood. He has given them another primary engine, someone who can run the offense while LeBron picks his spots.

With Saturday’s win, the Lakers improved to 10-3 on the road and 17-6 overall, looking every bit like a contender in a crowded Western Conference race. Doncic is averaging a near triple-double since the start of December and now sits alone behind Oscar Robertson on a list usually reserved for video games.