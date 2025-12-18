It may have not been a coincidence. The San Antonio Spurs' huge victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup Semifinals also marked the first game in which Victor Wemanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper were all able to play.

Three nights later, the four actually took the court together for the NBA Cup title against the New York Knicks. Unlike Saturday, though, there would be no triumph for the Silver and Black.

“It's our second time all being out there together,” Harper said following the 124-113 setback.

“I think that Vic just got back, Steph just got back, and all of us were out at one time. So I mean, just finding how to play with each other at a high level, I think it comes with time,” the rookie from Rutgers continued.

To be fair, the Spurs ‘big four' played just that many minutes together. Four. And the stint didn't come until very late in the fourth quarter, so there was no grace period to feel each other out. To cap it off, the Knicks just flipped the game to go up five points.

“I think it comes with experience,” Harper revealed, before admitting a Spurs reality. “And we don't have a lot of that.”

Harper is 19 years old. Wembanyama and Castle are both 21, while Fox ranks as the elder statesman of the group at the age of 27.

“I think over the next course of the season, I think that we're going to see a lot differently when we get to close games and stuff like that,” Harper continued.

Dylan Harper's perspective

Upon answering a question in which the reporter noted that the team didn't play well when Wemby, Fox, Castle and Harper were on the court together, the youngest of that foursome opted for perspective.

“I mean, there's nothing to overreact about. We have won a lot of close games in this Cup or just in the season general. So to be on this side is definitely a good learning experience.”

Harper then pivoted to the lesson the young Spurs can learn after winning their group and two knockout round contests to reach the Cup Final.

“It just teaches us a lot about ourselves. It's good that we have a whole lot of room to grow knowing that what we have done up to this point.”

Spurs value lessons

The Spurs led for most of the first half all the way through the fourth quarter vs the Knicks. But, New York outscored San Antonio 35-19 in the telling final period.

“Obviously, they came out with the win, but for us, it's not taking anything for granted is the biggest thing,” Harper revealed.

The outcome came without the “core four” seeing the court together for very long. The son of former NBA great Ron Harper anticipates that won't be the case often going forward.

“When we all go out there, we all know that we've got to go out there and play 110% in order to win things like this. But, at least for me, I've got a lot more times to hopefully come back and play in this event, so I'm very excited just to be in this position.”