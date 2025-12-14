The Philadelphia 76ers will be facing the Atlanta Hawks, and they have a few players on the injury report. Tyrese Maxey has been on the injury report for a couple of days as he deals with an illness, and he's listed as doubtful against the Hawks. That's a big blow for the 76ers, as he's their leading scorer this season, and one of the leading scorers in the league. With the injuries that they've dealt with, Maxey has been the one constant, and he's delivering at a high level.

The 76ers might have some good news on the injury report, as Joel Embiid is listed as questionable with left knee injury management. Embiid did play two days ago, and the 76ers had him on a plan where he would have two days off every game. That means that Embiid should be out this game, but it looks like he could play, which would be the first time he does so this season.

After their win against the Indiana Pacers, Embiid shared that there was a chance that the schedule he was on could be re-evaluated.

“We're gonna talk about it. I feel great. It's up to them. I'll fight for it. If I'm not allowed or if I can't, then it is what it is. Feel pretty good,” Embiid said.

The 76ers have been trying their best to manage Embiid and his playing time, as his left knee is still a problem. When he's on the court, he looks like he's still trying to find a rhythm at times, but in their game against the Pacers, he may have looked the best he's had all season, finishing the game with 39 points.

That's the Embiid that everyone knows, and if he can get back to that level of consistency, that would do wonders for the 76ers.