Heading into 2025, the Philadelphia 76ers have won their last four games and won 10 of their last 13 games. Although they’re currently on a roll, they won’t have Joel Embiid in their next game, a New Year's Day matchup against the Sacramento Kings. However, it’s not because of any new injury.

Embiid is listed as out on the NBA injury report due to rest. He was listed as questionable for recent games with both a left foot sprain and a sinus fracture but still played. After appearing in four straight games, the big man will head to the sideline for a game.

The 76ers are still limiting Embiid on back-to-backs. After playing the Kings, they’ll face the Golden State Warriors the next night before ending their stretch of road games on Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets. It seems as though the Sixers prefer to have Embiid in action against Stephen Curry and the Warriors, an understandable decision, especially given Sacramento's recent turmoil.

Joel Embiid to miss 76ers' first game of 2025 vs. Kings

Andre Drummond (left toe sprain), Kyle Lowry (right hip soreness), and Eric Gordon (left oral surgery) are all questionable for the 76ers' matchup with the Kings. Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery) and KJ Martin (left foot stress reaction) remain out. The Kings, who recently fired head coach Mike Brown, have not released their injury report at this time. They are 1-1 under interim head coach Doug Christie.

Over his last three games, Embiid has averaged 32.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 52.6 percent from the field, 60.0 percent from deep and 90.9 percent from the foul line. He looks much better than he did to start the season, scoring and defending at a dominant level and moving much more fluidly.

The 76ers' game against the Kings will be a big one for Paul George, who has struggled recently and needs to get into a groove again. In his last six games, he has averaged 11.5 points while shooting 32.0 percent from the field.