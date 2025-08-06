Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey had a career year during his 2024-25 campaign, but his team struggled to put together wins on a consistent basis. Maxey has been hard at work this offseason improving his game, which included workouts with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Maxey, who will be entering his sixth season in the NBA this October, is hopeful to take another step in his overall development.

76ers' Tyrese Maxey details ‘amazing’ LeBron James offseason workout

Tyrese Maxey called the 2024-25 season one of the most difficult seasons in his NBA career due in large part to the team's inability to stay healthy.

Maxey put up per-game career highs in points, steals, minutes, field goals made, and field goals attempted while playing a career-low 52 regular season games. In 37.7 minutes a night, Maxey averaged 26.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

After the rough season, Maxey is coming into the 2025-26 campaign determined not to have a repeat season, and a workout with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James added increased motivation for the 76ers guard.

Tyrese Maxey spoke exclusively with ClutchPoints for the release of his New Balance “Hero Pack,” which features the Hesi Low V2's and the 1906R's in a special, superhero themed colorway that was designed by Maxey himself. Among the things discussed was the workouts with LeBron James in Los Angeles.

“I think the biggest thing is for me and what I can take from him is just his passion for the game,” Maxey told ClutchPoints. “Like, I'm extremely passionate. I love basketball. Anytime I can do anything that pertains to basketball, I want to do it. But this man is going on like Year 23 and he was working out and talking and involved like it was probably Year five for him, you know what I'm saying? And that's amazing to see. I think anybody who's able to watch him, not just work out but play should feel honored because it's amazing.”

Maxey, who shares an agent with James, has been able to get in the gym with the Lakers star since his arrival to the NBA in 2020. Maxey has seen a rise as the 21st overall pick in the NBA Draft who did not make an All-Rookie team to an NBA All-Star, a Most Improved Player of the Year award, and a face of the 76ers franchise within five seasons.

“I don't know how many times I've worked out with him now,” Maxey admitted. “I mean, that's crazy to say and, I guess, that's how I know I am getting a little old. But yeah, it's good work, man. It's good work. He does a good job of talking and just being vocal and helping. I'm very appreciative of him. He's done a lot.”

Tyrese Maxey told ClutchPoints he's committing this offseason to how he can help his team both on and off the ball.

“I've been doing a lot of different things [this summer],” Maxey added. “I've been working on a lot of like just posting and just trying to find ways to slow the game down and create for my teammates. I've got to be able to control the game at a better pace, I feel like, and being able to control the entire 48 minutes of it, whether that's with the ball in my hands, without the ball in my hands, when I'm on the bench and I'm helping my teammates. That's one step that I really want to take.”

Maxey wasn't the only 76ers player to struggle through injuries last season.

Joel Embiid finished the 2024-25 regular season having played just 19 regular season games due to recurring knee injuries. He averaged some of the lowest numbers of his career at 23.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while never truly appearing to be healthy on the basketball court.

Paul George also played just 41 games in the regular season, averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. The 16.2 point per game average was the lowest since his second year in the NBA.

Jared McCain appeared to be the Rookie of the Year frontrunner through early December before he suffered a torn meniscus that shut him down for the remainder of the season. McCain averaged 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists for Philadelphia, but only played 23 games.

More than anything, this 76ers team needs to stay healthy and build some on-court continuity because talent alone will only get them so far. Fresh off a big summer that included workouts with Lakers star LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey is looking to lead that charge for Philly this October.