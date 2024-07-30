After waiting his turn to earn a massive extension, signing a four-year, $204 million deal to become the Philadelphia 76ers' third point guard of the future, Tyrese Maxey had to be pretty darn happy with how things shook out, as he not only got paid but now gets to play alongside one of the best wings in the NBA, Paul George.

All the risk led to a massive reward, and with an All-Star appearance now under his belt, Maxey has a chance to take things even bigger into the future, as he'll be playing on the best team of his NBA career thus far through four seasons, with a chance for the core to grow together over the next four years, which hasn't exactly been Philly's M.O. over the past few seasons.

And the best part? Maxey knows it too, as he explained to George himself in a special guest appearance on the nine-time All-Star's Podcast P Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment show.

Tyrese Maxey is beyond excited to play alongside Paul George

Discussing how he found out about the Sixers landing George in free agency and how he felt about getting to play alongside one of the very best forwards in the NBA, Maxey revealed that he learned of the plan for Joel Embiid and was instantly on board, as the trio are a perfect fit together on the court.

“I got a call from big fella [Joel Embiid] he went down a free agent list and he is like, ‘That's what he want to do. I'm like, ‘Listen man, I'm going to ride with you to the wheels fall off and I think it's a great idea…' The fit is crazy if you think about it,” Tyrese Maxey told George on Podcast P.

“We got, if not the best player in the world, the best big man in the world, in big fella, Joel, and then myself a guard and then a wing. You can’t ask for nothing better than that. In the place where we at and then the city where we at, it just it all, it seemed like the time of our careers, all the right timing. So just like I'm happy man, I'm happy, and I'm ready to see what it's going to look like. Of course, you got to go out there and put the work in and still got to click, do the chemistry and all those different things, and fill out the rest of the roster. But when you look at it, it looks great!”

If Maxey's recollection is correct, the 76ers actually presented Embiid with their plans for his opinion, which he, in turn, passed along to the former Kentucky Wildcat. If that's the case, the Sixers really must feel strongly about Maxey and Embiid as core players heading into the future, as one has to assume someone like Kelly Oubre probably didn't get the memo heading into the offseason. While it's safe to assume that Maxey and Embiid didn't get the final say on the deal, as Morey clearly set his sights on an All-Star-level forward for the better part of a year, the fact that the duo were able to feel involved in the process has to mean a lot to both men now and signify a real commitment to this new Big 3 from the franchise into the future.