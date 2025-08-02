The Minnesota Twins sold a lot of their pieces at the Major League Baseball trade deadline. The Philadelphia Phillies were one of many teams that took advantage. Philadelphia pulled off a deal that netted them All-Star closer Jhoan Duran to help their bullpen. Duran made his first appearance against the Detroit Tigers on Friday and did not disappoint Bryce Harper and Co..

Duran entered the game with a one run lead. The flamethrower needed just four pitches to shut the Tigers out and secure his first save as a member of the Phillies. He only has 17 saves on the season, but his talent on the mound is undeniable. Duran's new teammates were in awe after his performance, including Harper. According to On Pattison, the first baseman approved.

Bryce Harper on Jhoan Duran’s entrance+performance in the ninth inning: “Yeah, it looked good from my locker.” 😂 (Via @TimKellySports) pic.twitter.com/2m6rK6tm84 — On Pattison (@OnPattison) August 2, 2025

“It looked good from my locker,” Harper said about Duran's outing. “It was great. We all know what it was like in Minnesota when he came into the game….We got a dude who seems really cool. Lights out stuff, obviously. It was a joyous sight, seeing him in order with a one-two-three inning there in the ninth.”

The Phillies had an impressive roster even before the trade deadline came to pass. However, Philadelphia's bullpen was the team's main area of focus. They addressed it emphatically when the Duran trade made headlines. Other than arguably Mason Miller, the Phillies acquired the best reliever on the trade block this season.

While Harper is happy to see Duran play well, the rest of the team has embrace their new star as well. Philadelphia's manager, Rob Thomson, turned heads when he gave up his number so Duran could wear it. That move has Phillies fans excited to see what their team can do this season.

While Duran's outing against Detroit might be his best for Philadelphia this season, Thomson and Co. hope that he can keep his hot streak going. If he can, the Phillies have a great shot at running away from the New York Mets in the National League East.

Despite their success this season, Philadelphia is measure by how they perform in the playoffs. Adding Duran was a big step in the right direction as the Phillies pursue a championship.