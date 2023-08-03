Fantasy managers are preparing for their upcoming fantasy football leagues as the NFL season approaches. It's important for fantasy managers to prepare for their draft by evaluating what players' situations are like and where they should go in the draft. Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is an interesting player to value.

The Packers are entering a new era with Jordan Love taking over as starting quarterback after 18 years with Aaron Rodgers under center.

Green Bay selected Love in the first round of the 2020 draft, and he has sat behind Rodgers for three seasons. Love takes over with the Packers trading Rodgers to the New York Jets. A new quarterback will affect the play calling of Matt LaFleur and Aaron Jones' fantasy value.

The Packers plan to use more of LaFleur's system, which is similar to Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay's offense. They will likely run the ball more while also having more play-action plays, screens, and RPOs (run-pass options).

With this offense, Jones should have an increase in fantasy value this season. He should be more involved in the rushing attack and is a quality receiving back. While Love is an unproven quarterback, he has a ton of potential and has received praise from teammates, including Jones.

With that said, here is Aaron Jones' Fantasy Football Outlook for the 2023 Season.

Aaron Jones had a good 2022 season, with 213 carries for 1,121 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 59 receptions for 395 yards and five touchdowns. It was a low touchdown season for Jones compared to years prior, but he still produced solid fantasy numbers.

Jones averaged 11.1 fantasy points per game last season, according to CBS. He ranked as the 11th-best fantasy running back this past season, according to fantasypros.

Jones put up the yardage this past season but was unable to reach the endzone as often as he would want. Getting Jones in the endzone more often is the key to him increasing his fantasy value this season. With LaFleur implementing more of his system, Jones should have more opportunities to get in the endzone.

A lot will hinge on how Love performs this season, but Jones should have the opportunity to shine. Another thing to watch with Jones's fantasy value is the running back behind him, A.J. Dillon.

Dillon is a talented running back who gets a good amount of carries in the offense. Last season, he rushed for 770 yards and seven touchdowns. While Dillon will get his fair share of touches in the offense, Jones has showcased he can still put up numbers in a split backfield.

His ability to make plays in the receiving and screen game helps him put up numbers. Jones should be in the second or third tier of running backs in fantasy this season and should be drafted in the second or third round in standard or PPR leagues.

The 28-year-old back has a ton of talent, and with more of LaFleur's system being put in place, Jones could be a steal in the second or third round. In LaFleur's first season as head coach of the Packers, Jones led the league in rushing touchdowns with 16 and also had three receiving touchdowns.

Jones is putting up the production and could be a valuable running back selection in the second or third round. His floor is likely a top-15 running back, but with Love under center and more of LaFleur's system in place, he could be a top-ten fantasy running back this season.