Jordan Love hasn't been the QB1 for the Green Bay Packers for very long, but he clearly knows he's stepping into a major leadership position. With the Packers offense not consistently performing well against their stout defensive counterparts in training camp, Love had a stern message for his teammates, via Packers beat writer Ryan Wood.

“It's very frustrating,” Love said. “I think we're all very tired of it. Kudos to the defense, but obviously it's disappointing as an offense. Collectively, as a whole, it's definitely an area we need to step up.”

Love has been a driving force behind the Packers building chemistry on the offensive side during the off times before training camp, as running back Aaron Jones told Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com.

“Jordan spearheaded it after that and sent out the text messages, ‘Hey, these are the days. If you can make it, great. If you can't, that's fine, but this is what we're going to be doing. We're going to bond. We're going to hang out. We're going to get on the field and work.”

Love, 24, is entering his first season as the starter after sitting behind Aaron Rodgers and is already making waves in training camp with his play. Love has reportedly put together some of the best practices of his young career, but the Packers still aren't performing up to his expectations in training camp.

It's hard to know exactly what to expect from Love and the Packers offense this season. Love is surrounded by talent, but the receiving corps is young and relatively untested after losing veterans Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb to New York. For Love to truly reach his potential and fulfill the promise he showed as a first-round pick out of Utah State in 2020, he'll need Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and the whole offense to step up around him.

Training camp is the time to iron out the wrinkles, and the Packers offense isn't the only unit that will go through ups and downs. The Packers are committed to Jordan Love, and with his early displays of leadership, it sounds like Love is committed to making it work as well.