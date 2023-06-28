AC Milan has secured the signing of Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea in a deal worth €16 million, with an additional €4 million in potential add-ons, reported by Fabrizio Romano. The English midfielder is set to undergo medical tests on Thursday to finalize his move to the Italian club.

Loftus-Cheek, born on January 23, 1996, has spent his entire professional career at Chelsea. Primarily playing as a central or attacking midfielder, he has also showcased his versatility by featuring in different positions, including as a striker, center-back, and wing-back. Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte even praised Loftus-Cheek's technique, personality, and one-on-one abilities, envisioning him as a potential striker.

However, under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter, Loftus-Cheek has embraced playing in various roles, including center-back and wing-back. The player himself has expressed his enjoyment of the challenges presented by these different positions, highlighting his adaptability and versatility.

The move to AC Milan provides Loftus-Cheek with a fresh start and an opportunity to continue his development in a new environment. The Rossoneri, known for their historic success and passionate fan base, will offer him a platform to showcase his abilities on the Serie A stage.

AC Milan's acquisition of Loftus-Cheek adds further depth and quality to their midfield options. With his technical skills, physical presence, and versatility, the 27-year-old midfielder brings a valuable set of attributes to the team. His arrival will bolster AC Milan's squad as they seek to compete in domestic and European competitions next season.

As Ruben Loftus-Cheek prepares to join his new teammates in Milan, both the player and the club will be eager to see him make a positive impact and contribute to AC Milan's ambitions.