The New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces appeared destined to meet in the WNBA Finals all season long. Sure enough, the two teams are set to clash in the championship. Las Vegas won last year and were the best team throughout the 2023 season. However, New York also performed well and has WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart on the roster. Although the Aces are favored in the series, Stephen A. Smith believes the Liberty will upset the odds, via ClutchPoints.

“I’m going with the Liberty for the upset,” Smith said on ESPN First Take. “New York has been starving for a championship. This is the best shot that we’ve had in lord knows how long.”

Stephen A. Smith has Liberty defeating Aces in WNBA Finals

Smith also said he's a fan of Aces star A'ja Wilson. But he explained his decision to roll with the Liberty.

“A'ja Wilson, that's my girl… I got love for her,” Smith said. “But that's the one team the Aces have had a problem with this year. (Sabrina) Ionescu and the crew, the Liberty. And I'm in the mindset that the Liberty are going to pull an upset. They are gonna win the WNBA championship this year.”

The Liberty have given the Aces trouble. Additionally, New York is one of the few teams in the WNBA that actually matchup well with Las Vegas.

The problem with facing the Aces is that even if a team finds a way to contain A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas features no shortage of depth on the roster. They are a complete team that consistently causes frustration for opponents.

Nevertheless, the Liberty will not back down. We will see if Stephen A. Smith's selection comes true.