The Athletics reinstated All-Star shortstop Jacob Wilson from the 10-day injured list Friday, giving them a major boost ahead of their weekend series against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, according to Martin Gallegos of MLB.com.

Wilson had been sidelined since late July with a left forearm fracture. Initially, the 23-year-old attempted to play through a left hand contusion after being hit by a pitch on July 8, but his condition worsened following an early exit against Houston on July 25. An MRI revealed the fracture, placing him on the injured list retroactive to July 26.

At the time of the injury, Wilson was batting .312 with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs. He had started the season as one of baseball’s most consistent hitters, carrying a .335 average before the hand injury contributed to a 4-for-38 slump that dropped him to .312. Nevertheless, Wilson still leads all rookies with 115 hits and ranks second among American League rookies in both batting average and home runs.

Wilson’s recovery included a four-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas beginning Aug. 16, where he went 3-for-14 with a home run and a double. More importantly, he was able to swing without pain, clearing the way for his activation.

The A’s, who entered the Seattle series winners of eight of their last 11 games and holding MLB’s second-best record since July 24 at 17-8 (trailing only the Brewers’ 19-7 mark), welcome Wilson back into a lineup already producing at a high level.

The Athletics offense has been powered by fellow rookie Nick Kurtz, whose .350/.448/.764 slash line since May 20 led all Major League hitters with at least 200 plate appearances entering Friday. Kurtz’s surge has vaulted him to the top of the Rookie of the Year race, a competition Wilson was leading for much of the season before his injury.

Drafted sixth overall in 2023 out of Grand Canyon University, Wilson remains an essential table setter for a lineup that also features Shea Langeliers, Brent Rooker, and Tyler Soderstrom. His return not only lengthens the batting order but also restores defensive stability at shortstop.

Friday’s roster moves extended beyond Wilson’s activation. Rookie starter Jack Perkins was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained right shoulder. Perkins, who debuted on June 22, has gone 3-2 with a 4.19 ERA and three saves in 12 appearances, including four starts. Left-hander Ben Bowden was also placed on the 15-day IL with a strained left lat after recording a 4.22 ERA across 11 relief outings.

To fill those gaps, right-handers Joey Estes and Eduarniel Nunez were recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas, while infielder Max Schuemann was optioned back to Las Vegas to make room for Wilson.

Wilson’s return comes right in the middle of a breakout season, one that already earned him his first All-Star nod in 2025. He made history as the first rookie shortstop ever voted in by the fans and only the third A’s player since 1993 to start the game.

