An active shooter has been reported at Morgan State University, per a tweet by the Baltimore Police Department at 10:01 PM EST on Tuesday evening. Baltimore Police Spokesperson Vernon Davis confirmed to local publication The Baltimore Banner that four students were victims of the shooting.

BPD is on scene of an active shooter situation in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive. We’re asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/LLhUyf3h8h — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) October 4, 2023

Please Note: An active investigation is currently underway related to a report of shots being fired on or near campus. Please stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center and shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/MI37wuaLVV — Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) October 4, 2023

BPD and MSU officials are asking concerned family members to avoid the campus area. They may report to the Safeway parking lot at 4401 Harford Road. A BPD Officer will be available at that location. pic.twitter.com/qu1PiREYBP — Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) October 4, 2023 Please Note: An active investigation is currently underway related to a report of shots being fired on or near campus. Please stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center and shelter in place,” the HBCU shared via the school's Twitter account.

Baltimore Police Department is reporting that the incident occurred on Argonne Drive in the 1700 block, near the Thurgood Marshall Apartments and in close proximity to the Northeast District Police Station. Additionally, special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also present at the scene, as confirmed by the federal agency.

Morgan State is one of the largest HBCUs in the nation, with over 9,000 students enrolled in 2022. The institution reported that it welcomed 2,500 first-time students in August for the 2023-2024 school year. At the time of this writing, the shooter has not been apprehended.