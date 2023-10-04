An active shooter has been reported at Morgan State University, per a tweet by the Baltimore Police Department at 10:01 PM EST on Tuesday evening. Baltimore Police Spokesperson Vernon Davis confirmed to local publication The Baltimore Banner that four students were victims of the shooting.
BPD is on scene of an active shooter situation in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive. We’re asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/LLhUyf3h8h
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) October 4, 2023
Please Note: An active investigation is currently underway related to a report of shots being fired on or near campus. Please stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center and shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/MI37wuaLVV
— Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) October 4, 2023
BPD and MSU officials are asking concerned family members to avoid the campus area. They may report to the Safeway parking lot at 4401 Harford Road. A BPD Officer will be available at that location. pic.twitter.com/qu1PiREYBP
— Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) October 4, 2023