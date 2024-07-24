Adam Lambert and Auli’i Cravalho are set for Broadway and Cabaret.

PEOPLE reports that the duo will make their debut this September in the Kander and Ebb musical, replacing Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin.

After its debut on September 16, it is expected to play a limited engagement until Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Adam Lambert discusses his passion for Broadway

It sounds like a suitable gig for Lambert, the lead singer of the rock group Queen. Starting in 2011, he replaced the iconic Freddie Mercury years after his death (Mercury passed away in 1991). Before that, he was the American Idol runner-up on season 8. Plus, he received a Grammy nomination for Whataya Want from Me for his debut album in 2009.

“Growing up on the musical theater stage, it was always a childhood dream to perform on Broadway,” Lambert said. “With this production of Cabaret, it finally felt like the right time to accept an invitation to make my debut.”

“The themes of the show have always resonated with me and given the current sociopolitical climate the world is in, feel eerily timely,” he added. “Eddie and Gayle have been a dream pairing, and I’m looking forward to working with Auli’i to create our own magic. It is thrilling to be able to sink my teeth into this important story and collaborate with the rest of the talented artists in the cast and crew.”

As for Cravalho, she’s just as excited. The star got her start as the voice of Disney’s Moana. Beyond that, she has acting credits on shows like The Power, Crush, Rise, and All Together Now.

“I’m thrilled to join the long line of talented women who have taken on the iconic Sally Bowles, most recently, the woman I watched with a notebook and pen in hand, the dynamite Gayle Rankin,” the actress said. “To join a show with so much history — and such a stellar cast and crew — means it’s quite literally an honor to get my butt kicked each week.”

“Mahalo paleno ‘ole family,” she also added. “I wouldn’t be making this debut without you.”

Cabaret has been around for a while, making its Broadway debut in 1966. In 1972, it became a film starring Liza Minnelli as Sally. Since then, it was revived for Broadway in 1998 and 2014.

If you can check out Adam Lambert and Auli’i Cravalho in Cabaret, it’s bound to be something special.