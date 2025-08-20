The newest issue of The Hollywood Feature features Glen Powell and Eli Manning, two of the faces behind Hulu's Chad Powers series.

The cover dubs Powell and Manning a “Powers Couple,” playing with the title of their new series. Powell, who plays a quarterback in the upcoming series, is holding a football while Manning stands back-to-back with him.

Glen Powell and Eli Manning's roles in Chad Powers series

Powell and Manning are both heavily involved in Hulu's upcoming Chad Powers series. The former co-created the series with Michael Waldron, and he also stars in the title role. Powell and Waldron also collaborated to co-write the premiere episode's script.

Of course, Manning is responsible for creating the Chad Powers character. It originated from a sketch on his Eli's Places series, where he participated in Penn State's walk-on tryouts. Manning wore prosthetics to disguise himself from the other athletes.

That premise was taken to the next level by Powell and Waldron. Powell will play Russ Holiday, a quarterback who is kicked off his team and has to disguise himself as Chad Powers when walking on to a new program. A two-episode premiere is set for September 30, 2025, on Hulu.

Manning will serve as a producer of the series. His brother, Peyton Manning, is also among the producers of the comedy series. Powell and Waldron will also produce it.

In recent years, Powell has become a bona fide movie star. He has been acting for years, but his breakthrough came in 2022, when he starred in Top Gun: Maverick.

Earlier in his career, Powell had roles in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, Fast Food Nation, The Dark Knight Rises, The Expendables 3, and Hidden Figures. He also played Chad Radwell in Scream Queens from 2015-16.

Since his Top Gun breakout, Powell has starred in Devotion, Hit Man, Anyone but You, and Twisters. Lee Isaac Chung's Twisters solidified his place as a leading man. Twisters grossed over $372 million worldwide at the box office.

Now, Powell returns to the small screen for Chad Powers. It is his first main role in a TV series in years.