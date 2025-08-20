The newest issue of The Hollywood Feature features Glen Powell and Eli Manning, two of the faces behind Hulu's Chad Powers series.

The cover dubs Powell and Manning a “Powers Couple,” playing with the title of their new series. Powell, who plays a quarterback in the upcoming series, is holding a football while Manning stands back-to-back with him.

Glen Powell and Eli Manning's roles in Chad Powers series

New York Giants legend Eli Manning, who dropped a new record prediction for the team in 2025.
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images.

Powell and Manning are both heavily involved in Hulu's upcoming Chad Powers series. The former co-created the series with Michael Waldron, and he also stars in the title role. Powell and Waldron also collaborated to co-write the premiere episode's script.

Of course, Manning is responsible for creating the Chad Powers character. It originated from a sketch on his Eli's Places series, where he participated in Penn State's walk-on tryouts. Manning wore prosthetics to disguise himself from the other athletes.

That premise was taken to the next level by Powell and Waldron. Powell will play Russ Holiday, a quarterback who is kicked off his team and has to disguise himself as Chad Powers when walking on to a new program. A two-episode premiere is set for September 30, 2025, on Hulu.

Manning will serve as a producer of the series. His brother, Peyton Manning, is also among the producers of the comedy series. Powell and Waldron will also produce it.

In recent years, Powell has become a bona fide movie star. He has been acting for years, but his breakthrough came in 2022, when he starred in Top Gun: Maverick.

Earlier in his career, Powell had roles in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, Fast Food Nation, The Dark Knight Rises, The Expendables 3, and Hidden Figures. He also played Chad Radwell in Scream Queens from 2015-16.

Since his Top Gun breakout, Powell has starred in Devotion, Hit Man, Anyone but You, and Twisters. Lee Isaac Chung's Twisters solidified his place as a leading man. Twisters grossed over $372 million worldwide at the box office.

Now, Powell returns to the small screen for Chad Powers. It is his first main role in a TV series in years.

More Entertainment News
John Wall, who joined the NBA on Prime team after his retirement.
John Wall’s next career move keeps him in NBAAndrew Korpan ·
Olandria Carthen, an HBCU alumna from Tuskegee University, has joined the cast of Peacock's 'Love Island' Season 7.
‘Love Island’ star Olandria Carthen talks about why she attended an HBCURandall Barnes ·
Dallas Cowboys Netflix
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders get Season 3 Netflix updateAutumn Hawkins ·
Coldplay's Chris Martin and Guy Berryman in concert after the Astronomer CEO cheating scandal caught on their jumbotron.
Coldplay’s Chris Martin finally addresses Astronomer CEO Kiss Cam ‘debacle’Andrew Korpan ·
Rich Eisen, who made his return to ESPN SportsCenter and paid homage to Stuart Scott.
Rich Eisen pays tribute to Stuart Scott in return to SportsCenter after 22 yearsAndrew Korpan ·
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, who did an Applebee's commercial with Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell.
Ashton Jeanty, Dan Campbell team up for 80,000 Applebee’s ‘option play’Andrew Korpan ·