With only a few weeks left until the Kansas City Chiefs once again attempt lift the Lombardi Trophy, the team is all-in on preparation for the campaign. As the regular season closes in, ESPN's the “Pat McAfee Show” hosted Chiefs owner Clark Hunt on the program. McAfee and Hunt discussed a number of topics, including the owner's true feelings on the relationship between Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce and superstar singer Taylor Swift. The show's X (formerly Twitter) page shared the exchange on Friday afternoon.

"We're so happy for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.. They're an amazing couple and watching the two of them together is really special.. There has absolutely been a Taylor Swift effect to the Chiefs Kingdom" ~ Clark Hunt #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/MSYSqSHM8X — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 15, 2025

“We're so happy for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.. They're an amazing couple and watching the two of them together is really special.. There has absolutely been a Taylor Swift effect to the Chiefs Kingdom” ~ Clark Hunt #PMSLive,” posted McAfee's show on Friday afternoon.

It's no surprise that Hunt is a big fan of Kelce and Swift's relationship. Ever since the pair began dating a couple of years ago, the Chiefs (not to mention the rest of the NFL) have gotten a lot more attention. Simply put, Swift and Kelce are a massive boon for basically all parties involved. Swift's appearance on Kelce's podcast with his brother Jason, “New Heights,” on Wednesday, basically broke the livestream of the show, and the internet for a little while. How much will the relationship between the pair be showcased as the upcoming season approaches?

Article Continues Below

Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship brings tons of eyes to Chiefs, NFL

While there are certainly quite a few fans that complain about seeing Swift on their screens while Kelce and the Chiefs are playing at times, she doesn't take away from the broadcast. Sure, there are a few shots on her reacting to a big play from Kansas City, particularly when Kelce makes an impact. However, the focus will always be on the Chiefs. After all, they've been to the last three Super Bowls. They won the first two appearances before this past February's tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelce and the Chiefs are locked in on the upcoming campaign. Their quest to get back to the Super Bowl starts against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil on September 5th. Kansas City is the home team for that matchup, so they do lose a matchup at Arrowhead. However, they return to their actual home stadium the following week to host the same Eagles they lost to February. Will Kelce and his teammates get their revenge at home? Whether or not they do, fans can be sure to see a few shots of Swift in the crowd.