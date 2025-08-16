Rumblings of a potential Super Bowl performer are already making headlines, with fans believing that Taylor Swift will be making her Super Bowl halftime show debut next year.

Days after Swift announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, fans believe that the singer teased her potential Super Bowl halftime appearance on the show.

“I'm really talking about bread 60 percent of the time now,” Swift is heard telling Jason and Travis on the Wednesday, Aug. 13 episode. The “60” could be a reference to the 60th Super Bowl, which so happens to be next year.

Another clue fans pointed out was Swift sharing her “granny” pastimes, as she has taken some time off after her record-breaking Eras Tour that ended in December, which includes making sourdough bread. The upcoming Super Bowl will be held in San Francisco — home of the San Francisco 49ers — and they're mascot is no other than, Sourdough Sam.

“We're very deep into a sourdough obsession that has taken over my life,” she shared.

For the next clue, Jason is heard saying, “screaming for 47 seconds,” and the 47 could be a reference to her 47th tour stop from her Eras Tour, which was at Levi's Stadium. She mentions 47 when she jokingly references the “47,000 countries” she performed at during the tour as well. The singer actually performed at 21 countries over 149 shows in 51 cities. The Eras Tour which ran from March 2023 to December 2024 is the highest grossing tour of all time with $2 billion made in gross revenue.

To tie the clues all together, the singer shared that she also is really big into numbers so its a possibility that those were some subliminal messages she made during the interview.

“I love numerology. I love math stuff. I love dates,” the “Blank Space” singer shared. “That stuff, I find really fun.”

Swift continued, “I want Easter eggs to be a certain thing, where if you are a part of the fandom and you want to experience music in a normal way, then you don't even see these. You don't even care what that thing is.”

Even when it comes to Easter eggs, she shared, “for me, that's really fun because they find it fun.”

Why hasn't Taylor Swift headlined the Super Bowl halftime show?

There hasn't been a definitive answer as to why Swift has not performed at the Super Bowl. However, it is most likely a combination of time restraints as the singer has been re-recording albums over the last few years. Additionally, there could have been a contractual issue because in 2013 the singer had an endorsement deal with Diet Coke, a Coca-Cola Co. product. The Super Bowl in previous years has been sponsored by Pepsi which the beverage companies are known rivals.

However, now since the singer has the masters to her first six albums, she can put a pause on the re-recording process. The sponsor obstacle also can be at bay since the Super Bowl halftime show is now sponsored by Apple Music. The cherry on top is that the singer has a direct tie to the NFL through her boyfriend Travis who is entering his 13th season. The Chiefs first game of the regular season will be against the Los Angeles Rams in São Paulo, Brazil.

The Super Bowl 2026 halftime show performer has not been announced nor has Swift confirmed an appearance or performance.