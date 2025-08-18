Pretty soon, fans will see Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in the upcoming Street Fighter movie, which also stars his former rival, Roman Reigns.

One of the movie's stars, Andrew Schulz, took to his Instagram Stories to post an image of Rhodes on set. While he does not show Rhodes's face, his silhouette is shown in a parking lot.

The silhouette outlines Rhodes's character's hair. He will play Guile, who made his flat-top haircut famous, and the hairstyle is shown in the picture. “A new warrior has entered…” Schulz wrote in the post.

A teaser of Cody Rhodes as Guile on the set of the Street Fighter movie 👀 (IG | andrewschulz) pic.twitter.com/DD1nO71oOe — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) August 18, 2025

Sooner or later, fans will receive an official first look at Rhodes in his costume. Street Fighter is his second major role in a movie after he last appeared in the Naked Gun reboot.

WWE star Cody Rhodes's role in the Street Fighter movie

Rhodes will play Guile in the upcoming Street Fighter project. The character first appeared in Street Fighter II: The World Warrior video game in 1991. The character is a United States Air Force pilot who is trying to avenge one of his friends' deaths.

He is not the only WWE Superstar in the movie. Reigns will play Akum in the movie. Rhodes and Reigns have a long history in WWE, as the “American Nightmare” ended the “Tribal Chief's” 1,316-day Undisputed WWE Championship reign.

Currently, Rhodes is one of WWE's top stars. However, he appears to be starting to lay the foundation for his post-wrestling career with acting gigs.

Before The Naked Gun, Rhodes appeared in WWE-produced projects like Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon and The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania!

Previously, Rhodes had roles in Warehouse 13, Arrow, and Go-Big Show. He also appeared as himself in Food Network Challenge, Surprise Surprise, and WAGS Atlanta.

Rhodes recently won the WWE Championship back from John Cena at SummerSlam. He had previously lost to Cena at WrestleMania 41. It is his second reign with the WWE's biggest championship, and he is now in a feud with Drew McIntyre.