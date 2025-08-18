A few of the NFL's notable figures, like Ashton Jeanty of the Las Vegas Raiders and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, teamed up for a commercial with Applebee's.

The new commercial promotes the new “Ultimate Trio” deal that Applebee's has. Campbell begins by calling in the “option play” for Jeanty. “All right, Jeanty, time to learn the option play,” Campbell says to the rookie.

“Come on, coach, I know how to run the option,” he replies.

A second helping: Applebees and Dan Campbell have teamed up again to promote its new Ultimate Trio offering — with added help from Ashton Jeanty. pic.twitter.com/d3TUmUazO0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2025

Jeanty then takes off with Campbell's menu play sheet. Campbell then runs down some of the over “80,000” options that customers have to choose from.

So, Applebee's customers can get three appetizers and three dipping sauces for $14.99. As the NFL season approaches, it sounds like a great deal for Sundays.

Ashton Jeanty and Dan Campbell are both gearing up for the 2025 NFL season. Jeanty is a rookie who was drafted with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Raiders.

He previously played three seasons with the Boise State Broncos. Jeanty had his best season in 2024, rushing for over 2,600 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also had a receiving touchdown. Jeanty scored his first NFL touchdown in the Raiders' preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Dan Campbell is the head coach of the Lions, and he previously appeared in an Applebee's commercial in 2024. He played 11 seasons in the NFL as a tight end. Campbell played for the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, and Lions in his career.

One year after his NFL playing career ended, Campbell began coaching. He served as the Miami Dolphins' interim head coach in 2015 before becoming the Saints' assistant head coach in 2016.

In 2021, Campbell became the head coach of the Lions. He was a critical part of the team's rebuild. His first season as an NFL head coach did not go according to plan, as the Lions went 3-13-1. The following season, they won nine games.

The Lions have made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. They went 15-2 in 2024, but they lost to the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional Round game.