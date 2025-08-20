Get your pompoms ready for Season 3 of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Netflix officially announced that America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will be returning for another season, Variety reports. According to the outlet, Season 3 is already in production and “the new episodes are focused on the newly formed 2025-26 squad.”

Charlotte Jones, chief brand officer and co-owner of the Dallas Cowboys, shared how honored she is that the cheerleaders are getting to tell their stories.

“I am so proud of that show, because forever, I have wanted everybody to see how hard it is to be a cheerleader and what their journey is,” Jones told the publication. “We always see the players’ journeys — and we cheer for that and commiserate with the commitment to get there — but we’ve never shone a light on those women. Every one of them has a story of why they’re there and how they got there.”

Over the past two seasons, the cheerleaders have been very vulnerable in fighting for higher pay and sharing the details of scandals that have affected the team.

Who will be cast for Season 3?

The official cast for season three has not been released but the roster for the 2025-26 season includes rookie Jenna Waller and veterans Madie Krueger, Charly Barby, Kelly Villares, Abby Summers, Reece Weaver, and Megan McElaney, to name a few.

Who has retired?

In season two of the series, Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders Armani Latimer, Jada Mclean, Amanda Howard and Chandi Dayle have announced that they have retired. However, it doesn't mean that they couldn't return for a cameo but since the cast has not been released, it is unclear if they will show up for season three of the series.

When is the release date for Season 3 of the series?

Netflix has confirmed that the show will be back sometime in 2026. Season 1 and Season 2 were released in June 2024 and June 2025, respectively.

Where can I watch Season 1 and Season 2 of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders?

Both seasons of the series are available on Netflix.

Is there a first-look for Season 3?

Yes! Netflix and the DCC shared an announcement post on Tuesday (Aug. 20).