Weeks after the infamous Coldplay Astronomer CEO cheating scandal caught on their jumbotron during their concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts, lead singer Chris Martin has reflected on the moment.

During Coldplay's Music of the Spheres Tour concert in Kingston upon Hull in England, on Monday, August 18, Martin talked about the infamous moment (via NME). He took time to read some fans' signs, and one said they saw them at the now-infamous Foxborough show. “You were at that Boston gig!” Martin said. “Well, okay, thank you for coming again after that debacle.”

Still, Martin is keeping his head up. “We've been doing this a long time, and it is only recently that it became a…yeah. Life throws you lemons and you've got to make lemonade,” he said, putting a positive spin on it.

Going forward, Coldplay will continue doing their “Jumbotron Song.” The now-infamous cheating scandal with Astronomer's CEO won't stop Coldplay from interacting with their fans. “So, we are going to keep doing it because we are going to meet some of you,” he explained.

Coldplay's infamous cheating scandal

Coldplay's concert in Foxborough on July 16, 2025, went viral for the wrong reasons. Each show, Martin sings a song about various members of the crowd (shown on the jumbotron).

During this show, the cameras cut to a couple enjoying the show. When they realized they were on the screen, the man, who ended up being Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, quickly ducked out of frame. The woman he was with, Astronomer Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot, also turned around and covered her face.

Initially, Martin was confused. “Uh oh, what? Either they're having an affair or they're very shy,” Martin quipped. “Oh s**t. I hope we didn't do something bad.”

Since then, Coldplay has wrapped up their final 2025 North American shows. They played the first of two shows in Kingston upon Hull on August 18, and they will play one more show there on August 19.

After that, the band will perform 10 straight shows at Wembley Stadium in London, England, from August 22 to September 8. The tour is set to conclude after 225 shows around the world.