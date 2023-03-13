Adam Wainwright has played with multiple All-Stars and future Baseball Hall of Famers over his ongoing run with the St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado. Wainwright has watched Arenado blossom with the Cardinals, and he had a front-row seat to see him shine for Team USA on Saturday.

Arenado led Team USA to a 6-2 win over Great Britain in its 2023 World Baseball Classic opener. The veteran third baseman recorded a game-high three hits to go along with two RBI in the contest, as he delivered when it mattered the most for Team USA.

For Wainwright, it does not get old seeing Arenado take care of business both at the plate and in the infield.

“No, I don’t take it for granted,” Wainwright said following Team USA’s victory against Great Britain. “I mean, I try not to break character. I try to stay like really focused and locked in while I’m playing.

“And he makes me laugh sometimes. He made three or four plays for me last year that I’ve just never seen anything like it. Those throws he makes from the other dugout all the way across, perfect — and he always throws it perfect every time. It’s really amazing.”

Since Wainwright’s debut season in St. Louis in 2005, the Cardinals have had six different infielders win the Gold Glove Award, from Arenado to Scott Rolen. Arenado won this honor in each of his first two seasons with the Cardinals, and his play out at third base has already left Wainwright in awe.

“I’ve played with some great fielders,” Wainwright said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever played with somebody behind me like that. I’ve played with, I feel like the best defensive catcher of all time, and I had Scott Rolen at third base.

“Not a shot at him, but Nolan Arenado is just a special, special player that’s really, I don’t know if you can compare him.”

Arenado is coming off of a formidable 2022 campaign where he tallied 30 home runs and 103 RBI en route to a third-place finish in the voting for the 2022 National League MVP Award.

Team USA will return to World Baseball Classic action on Sunday with a clash against Mexico.