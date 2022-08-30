Christopher Daniels assures AEW fans that everything is fine

Is everything going well in AEW? Is the promotion in a good place, or are all of the rumors of discontent, dissatisfaction with booking, and mandatory talent meetings worthy of worry among fans of Tony Khan’s company?

Well, if Christopher Daniels is to be believed – which he is – everything is going just fine, as he detailed to Headlock Wrestling Podcast as transcribed by Fightful.

“The wrestling internet sees what they see from the outside. Everything is going fine in AEW. We just promoted Tony Schiavone, QT Marshall, Sonjay Dutt, and Pat Buck. We’re tightening the ship and trying to get everything in a good place for us. Right now, we have a successful television show. Dynamite is doing very well for TBS, Rampage is doing well for TNT. Hopefully, the international fans are enjoying it as well. Everything is going very well for us, we’re very happy for the success we’ve had and we’re going upwards and onwards.”

Welp, there you go; a few key backstage employees were elevated to new roles, both of the company’s weekly television shows are going well on TV, and the international audience for AEW is continuing to grow. While Daniels would likely prefer to work a bit more often on television, as he’s only wrestled two of his 27 matches in 2022 on AEW television, he firmly believes that the company is doing well and growing into the future.

Fingers crossed more performers across the AEW Galaxy feel the same way, as the company reportedly needs “all hands on deck” ahead of their forthcoming television contract negotiations.