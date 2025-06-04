After news broke that her name and likeness had been officially removed from the AEW roster page, fans had a pretty good idea that Mariah May was heading to WWE one way or another.

What they didn't expect was to see “The Glamour” make her NXT debut a few days later, letting reigning Women's Champion Jacy Jayne know that her time with the title will soon come to an end.

“And I have finally arrived,” May declared. “And ladies, ladies, you can call me the next NXT Women's Champion. Because the best women's division in the world just got a lot more glamorous.”

This understandably got the internet talking, with Mariah May's name rapidly trending on social media, but before fans could overtake her narrative, May took it upon herself to weigh in on the situation, cutting a quick promo encouraging fans to tune into NXT the following week in order to learn what she has planned.

“It's about d**n time,” May declared. “I've wrestled all over the world, and it's only right that ‘The Glamour' arrives in NXT.”

Now granted, this isn't a total home run for the WWE Universe, as rumors have already begun to circulate that May will be required to change her name Ricky Saints style, thus setting aside the legacy she had in Stardom and AEW in favor of a fresh start in a new promotion. Then again, considering WWE was always May's dream, so much so that she passed up being a top 3 star in AEW's women's division for a spot in developmental, a moniker change likely doesn't mean all that much for the Superstar born Mariah May Mead.

Will May eclipse her run in AEW with an even better championship run in NXT? Will she parlay that success to an even better campaign on the main roster, be that RAW or SmackDown, and become a household name like Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair before her? While only time will tell, May is happy to be “home,” so it's safe to say the debut was everything she's been hoping for.