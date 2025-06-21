When AEW announcer and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross announced that he was diagnosed with colon cancer, it took the professional wrestling world by storm.

One of the true legends of the sport, with a voice that has narrated some of the most consequential moments of WWE, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and AEW history, Ross' latest bout with cancer comes just years after a bout with skin cancer and surgery on his hip to remove cancer as well.

Taking to his podcast, Grilling Jr. to discuss his current status following surgery, Ross broke down his recovery process, noting that while he may be sore, he's progressing well.

“Just healing, man. Just trying to heal and get better, and that's kind of my goal right now. I take it a day at a time and so, it's all good. I'm feeling pretty good actually. I had a meeting with my surgeon earlier this week. He's very happy, which makes me very happy. So, I'm sore from the surgery. My abdomen is real sore, but, I've endured worse and so I'm feeling pretty good actually,” Ross explained via Fightful.

“Progress is good. I believe they got all the cancer, which is great. So, I'm very blessed in that regard. I was scared to death for a while. I have to be honest with you. It's that mysterious thing that you don't know how — did they get everything they needed to get? Are we okay? But I have a real good surgeon. He's taken care of me… I'm very blessed in that regard.”

Asked if he believes he will be healthy enough to return for AEW's biggest show of the year, All In Texas, Ross noted that he's hoping to, with the 73-year-old doing what he can to get to Globe Life Field.

“No, I don't think it's too ambitious. I think it's realistic. I'm hopeful that that's what happens. I'd love to be a part of that event and see the fans and see the talents. I miss the talents a lot. I've been kind of isolated here at home, and between that and my doctor's appointments. So, it's just one of those things, man, where you don't expect to ever get cancer and I sure as hell didn't expect to get it. The colon cancer is serious business, and I'm just glad I came through it without any complications. I'm very blessed in that regard, and I just — I don't wanna say I'm too sentimental or too goo goo gaa gaa, whatever Pat Patterson used to say. But I'm feeling pretty good actually,” Ross noted.

“So I hope to make it to Texas. My plan is to be there. So, we'll have to kind of wait and see. I'd love to show up and do a match or two. That'd be cool. So, we'll see. I don't wanna get too ambitious but, my plan is to be there and to participate. I wanna play. I want to get back in the game somehow, some way and contribute to the success of AEW and your big event (Starrcast) so, that's kind of where I'm sitting.”

While Ross has transitioned to somewhat of a special attraction in AEW, giving up his lead commentators chair on both Dynamite and Rampage, his presence on Pay-Per-Views has remained a positive for fans of the sport, especially when he's covering a match he feels passionate about. With some massive bouts scheduled for the show, including Kenny Omega-Kazuchika Okada V and Jon Moxley versus “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Championship, getting the “Voice of Wrestling” at All In Texas would be a major win for not just AEW but for wrestling fans as a whole.