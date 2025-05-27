When news broke that WWE Hall of Famer and long-time AEW commentator Jim Ross was diagnosed with colon cancer, it impacted the wrestling world across the world.

One of the signature voices of the sport, who has lent his legendary drawl to some of the most important moments in wrestling history, from the Attitude Era to the modern golden era of New Japan Pro Wrestling, to the first half-decade of AEW, Ross will go down as one of the best to ever do it, even if fans aren't ready to say goodbye just yet.

Arriving at the hospital Tuesday morning for his surgery, Ross took to social media to send one final message to his fans before going under, letting them know he plans to put down cancer 1-2-3.

“Checked n and ready to kick this cancer out on its a**! ” Ross declared.

Article Continues Below

Fortunately, it would appear good old JR did just that, with his podcast co-host, Conrad Thompson, sharing that his surgery was successful on a retweet of the story.

“Just heard from Rafael Morffi that JR’s surgery went well and they hope to have successfully removed all of his cancer this morning!” Thompson wrote. “Please keep Jim Ross in your thoughts and prayers as he begins his recovery!”

While Ross wasn't at Double or Nothing in Arizona, his presence was certainly felt at the AEW PPV, with his co-workers all sending words of encouragement to the Hall of Famer commentator before he underwent his own battle on Tuesday. Though fans won't know if Ross is cancer-free for some time, likely until he announces his own prognosis on a future Grilling JR, the news that he had a successful surgery is good all the same. With Forbidden Door and All In rapidly approaching, AEW fans will wait with bated breath to see if they will get a few more legendary calls from the Hall of Fame voice of wrestling.