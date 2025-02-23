Though he's still in the middle of his prime, the topic of Seth Rollins' future outside of the squared circle has been a topic of heavy conversation, with some hypothesizing that he could be an ideal fit in films like his canceled spot in Captain American: Brave New Word, and others – read: himself – hoping he could replace Tom Brady as the new lead NFL broadcaster on FOX.

But what about becoming a wrestling manager? Would Rollins use his gift of gab to put over another act when his own is no longer able to justify a spot on the card? Well, in the opinion of AEW's MVP, the answer is yes, as he could certainly hold his own on the mic with another performer cashing the bills with their fists, as he noted on Huge Pop!

“There are lots of guys that are wrestlers, who have the gift of gab, who are really good at talking. If they chose to transition into the position of a manager, I think there are several guys who could do it, they're just still wrestling. Maybe a lot of guys don't want to necessarily step aside into that role. They want to continue to wrestle. With IMPACT, and Bobby, when the opportunity came, ‘What if we put the title on him and you step aside,' I saw the dynamic and how well it could work. I didn't have an ego in the situation, and this is an ego-driven business. For a lot of guys, maybe it's hard to step out of the limelight and transfer that to someone else. There are lots of guys, I think, that at some point in their career, if they wanted to, could do it. I just don't know if they are at that point where they are ready to do it, or a lot of guys, by the time they want to make that transition from wrestler to manager, maybe they're just done with the business at that point,” MVP declared via Fightful.

“You couldn't imagine a 65-year-old Stone Cold being a mouthpiece for somebody. It doesn't fit. This probably falls into the category of ‘made so much money you couldn't do it,' but somebody like Seth Rollins could do it. He's a guy who could really get somebody over and be a manager later in his career if he wanted to do it. A guy like MJF, later in his career, he'd be magnificent at it if he got to a point where he said, ‘I'm ready to transition from being a wrestler to a mouthpiece to get someone else over.' His career is in its infancy. That's something you couldn't even talk about for another 20-25 years. There are lots of guys that could do it, but there are a number of factors the preclude them from doing it.”

Would Rollins consider becoming a manager? Frankly, it's hard to say, but considering his verbal gifts, it's hard to argue he wouldn't be a natural in the role.