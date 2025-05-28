Although he hasn't appeared in a match in over ten years, last making an appearance at the 2012 Royal Rumble in the show's namesake match, fans around the world still hold onto the hope that one day, Mick Foley will return to the ring for one final match.

Now granted, Foley has shut down having one final match after hinting at a big retirement event for his 60th birthday, and was part of a car accident earlier this year, but that hasn't stopped fans from fantasy booking future contests or wrestlers from pitching their own ideas to Cactus Jack.

One wrestler who recently linked up with Foley and pitched some ideas to the hardcore legend was none other than AEW's MJF, who ran into Dude Love at a steakhouse and pitched some ideas for a potential feud.

Asked about this meeting by Casual Conversations, Foley admitted that while the program likely won't happen, he believes fans would have loved the booking.

“Oh, man. It doesn't look like it. It does not look like it, but I was just flattered. It's pretty cool. Two Long Island guys meeting at a steakhouse. We didn't even take a photo of the situation, but it was cool. I don't want to tell you. It's up to him whether he wants to share his ideas, but they were good ideas,” Mick Foley said via Fightful.

“If I could have carried it off, it could have been a really good six-week program. He's so good and such a great pro that you know he would have lifted my game on the microphone and you know we could have probably found a way to work around my weaknesses in the ring, accentuate the positives and even if it wasn't a great match, I bet you we could have convinced a lot of people it was a great match.”

Currently signed to a WWE legends contract, Foley has appeared on indie wrestling shows over the last decade, including at the OVW Nightmare Rumble back in January. While he may be able to pull off a televised run in the future when his current deal expires, assuming he feels up to whatever MJF, Jon Moxley, or someone else has dreamed up, for now, fans will just have to imagine what the newest member of the Hurt Business had planned for Mankind inside the squared circle.