As AEW prepares for its April Pay-Per-View, Dynasty, Tony Khan and company decided to get some additional eyes on the promotion by sending former and maybe future World Champion Swerve Strickland to the Wells Fargo Center to ring the bell before the Philadelphia 76ers' game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Taking the court before opening tipoff, Strickland bashed away on the Liberty Bell replica, with the crowd showering the do-it-all grappler with his usual call-and-response of “Who's House? Swerve's House!”

And the best part? The 76ers lost, which doesn't sound like a good thing, but really is for a team that desperately wants to retain their draft pick this summer.

After Strickland brought good luck to Philly, it's only right for fans to send it back his way on Sunday night, as he'll need every little bit of it to go over Jon Moxley at Dynasty.

THIS IS WHY SWERVE NEEDS TO BE THE AEW CHAMPION! https://t.co/BXtCYyAiRK pic.twitter.com/ZI3Px3GrSz — AIR (@AIRGold_) April 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Swerve Strickland breaks down the start of Hit Row

Discussing the end of his WWE run in an interview with DJ Vlad to help promote AEW Dynasty, Strickland reveals how Hit Row came together and why it served as an inflection point in his NXT career.

“That happened because Shawn was in the meetings, and we did the tape studies and stuff. He finally understood who I was and the type of performer I am. So they’re having meetings for TV the night before, and he’s texting me, ‘Okay, Trips is saying he wants to see this out of you. This is what he hasn’t seen yet.’ I’m like, that’s it? But they won’t tell you that. So I’m like, okay cool, bet,” Strickland said via Fightful.

“Me and Bronson Reed, next match, beat the h*ll out of each other. Boom, boom. He beats me, boom. I come back to the back. I look at Triple H through his eyes, I was like, ‘Am I one of your guys now?’ Straight to his face. He was like, ‘[Laughs], oh yeah.’ I’m like, okay, cool. I walk in, and Shawn just slaps me on the butt like a proud coach. He’s like, ‘That’s what I’m talking about.’ Because it felt like Shawn was rooting for me. They have that. Shawn and Triple H have their talents, they have their guys, and you can see it on the show. That’s a Triple H guy, that’s a Shawn guy. That was where I was kind of weaving into being the Shawn guy. It’s like, okay, now I’m getting there.”

Unfortunately for WWE, Strickland has blown the heck up since Hit Row washed out on the main roster, becoming a World Champion in AEW while rising to international fame outside of the ring, too. And at AEW Dynasty, that total may rise to two, as fans want nothing more than to see him dethrone Mox right up the street from the Wells Fargo Center.