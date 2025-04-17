Well, it appears former WWE star and current AEW wrestler Ricochet is not a fan of president Nick Khan.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to reveal his displeasure with Khan. Recently, Khan told Bill Simmons he expects AEW talent to jump ship to WWE once their contracts are up.

“In terms of the other wrestling promotional company, they have a lot of talented wrestlers, and we're happy about that. When, contractually, they are available to talk to and have conversations with, assume a number of them will come over,” Khan said. “Nothing but respect to the father who finances it and owns the Jaguars and all those other things.”

Ricochet did not respond well to the comments. He quote posted Cultaholic Wrestling's X post by saying, “Oh man, these guys fucking suck,” he said with an eye roll emoji.

Why did Ricochet leave WWE for AEW?

After six years with the company, Ricochet left WWE. He has previously spoken about the reason for his departure. Given his statement on Nick Khan, perhaps he had clashes with the bosses.

He left in June 2024 after a feud with Bron Breakker. Ricochet was written off TV after getting attacked backstage by the current Intercontinental Champion.

Shortly after his departure, his fiancée and now wife Samantha Irvin also left WWE. Irvin left to focus on her music career, which is what she gained notoriety for before joining WWE as a ring announcer. Before debuting in WWE, Irvin gained fame for competing on America's Got Talent.

However, she has teased that she may be back in professional wrestling at some point. Perhaps she will join her husband in AEW soon.

Ricochet is currently enjoying his best run in a while. He is playing a heel in AEW and is in the world championship picture. During his time in WWE, he rarely participated in main event programs.