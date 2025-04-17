As AEW rolls into Boston for the Spring Breakthrough edition of Dynamite, the promotion was greeted by a special fan in attendance in Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis, who sat ringside for the show.

That's right, on a show that not only saw Dynamite officially pass WCW Nitro as the longest-running wrestling program on TBS/TNT, but also featured Bruins legend Tuukka Rask with a replica of the Stanley Cup and local product Mercedes Money defeating Athena in the Owen Hart Cup, Porzingis tried to keep a low profile during show as he watched along.

Unfortunately, that effort didn't last long, as before the first hour even came to an end, Kyle Fletcher was cheesing with the world champion in the crowd as free agent signee Josh Alexander joined the Don Callis Family and beat down on “Hangman” Adam Page. Porzingis looked generally entertained by the post-match angle and thankfully didn't have to catch a diving wrestler, as Alexander laid Page out with a powerbomb before it could get physical.

Before the AEW Tag Team Championship match between Gates of Agony and The Hurt Business at the top of the 9 PM EST hour, Porzingis was formally introduced to the crowd, and they promptly went wild, celebrating a man who brought home one title before Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and company duked it out for another.

Originally drafted in the first round by the New York Knicks, Porzingis is the newest member of the Celtics' core, but he proved to be the missing piece, with the Latvian center playing a key role in the team's NBA Finals win over his former team, the Dallas Mavericks.

While only time will tell if Porzingis' appearance at AEW Dynamite will get a few more eyes on the promotion, when you consider the arrival of Lamar Jackson in Baltimore helped to draw some hype to the product, who knows, maybe this could be the start of a hot streak spurned on by the superstar center.