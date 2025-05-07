Since turning heel, WWE star Becky Lynch has become ruthless on the mic, recently targeting Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Moné in AEW.

On an episode of RAW Talk, Lynch discussed her attack on Bayley, which set her up for her WrestleMania 41 return. She then mentioned Moné's new business venture.

“Bayley is so confused about this she's probably paying $100 a month to her best friend (Moné) to text her,” Lynch quipped.

This was a reference to Moné's recent subscription service she launched. Her fans can pay $99.99/month to be able to text her. “My super fans have always been my super friends,” Moné's website reads. “Now, like friends, they can text me directly and privately. I'm so excited to finally be able to connect this way. Sign up and text me now!”

Who are former WWE star Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Moné) and Bayley?

Moné and Bayley go way back and were the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions. Moné left WWE in 2022 after winning the Women's Tag Team Championship with Naomi.

They both left WWE in 2022, walking out on the company. While Naomi eventually returned to WWE after a stint in TNA, Moné has not.

She wrestled in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and World Wonder Ring Stardom before joining AEW in 2024. Bayley attended the event where she debuted. She is currently the AEW TBS Champion in her first reign.

With WWE, Moné was a five-time RAW Women's Champion and one-time SmackDown Women's Champion. She also held the NXT Women's Championship as well. She had two Women's Tag Team Championship reigns with Bayley and one with Naomi.

Bayley, meanwhile, was kicked off the WrestleMania 41 card after Becky Lynch attacked her. Initially, the identity of Bayley's attacker was not revealed. Lynch went out and won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria.

The following night on RAW, Lynch turned on Valkyria. They lost the Women's Tag Team Championship back to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Now, they are feuding over the Women's Intercontinental Championship. They will face at Backlash: St. Louis for the title. Valkyria is the inaugural champion, and she has her first main event challenger.

It remains to be seen if Moné will ever come back to WWE. She was most popular while playing the Sasha Banks character in WWE, and she would add a boost to the roster.

Since leaving WWE, Moné made her film acting debut in The Collective. She has also starred in several episodes of The Mandalorian.