The long-awaited sequel, Happy Gilmore 2, starring Adam Sandler, features former AEW World Champion MJF, aka Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and WWE does not want to promote it on Netflix broadcasts.

The solution? Edit MJF out of the trailers. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Ringside News), WWE requested a Happy Gilmore 2 trailer without MJF. They got their wish, and they showed it during the June 16, 2025, edition of RAW.

“Obviously, Netflix will want to promote that movie on RAW, but MJF has a significant role, as does [Becky] Lynch,” Meltzer explained.

Happy Gilmore 2 is a Netflix production, and WWE broadcasts Monday Night RAW on the streaming service in the United States. So, they will want the upcoming project promoted, which also features WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella, as well as other celebrities like Travis Kelce.

Who does MJF play in Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2, and why doesn't WWE like it?

In Happy Gilmore 2, MJF will play one of Happy's (Adam Sandler) sons. Ethan Cutkosky, Philip Fine Schneider, and Conor Sherry will play his brothers.

Happy Gilmore 2 will pick up three decades after the events of the first movie. Happy returns to golf to try and make money for his daughter's ballet school.

Article Continues Below

It has been a long time coming. Happy Gilmore 2 was green-lit by Netflix after taking over the distribution rights for Universal Pictures. Sandler co-wrote the script with Tim Herlihy, who he co-wrote the first movie with.

MJF is one of the top talents in AEW, WWE's top competitor. Naturally, they do not want to promote his presence in the movie. Instead, they would likely rather have their talents, like Lynch and Bella, highlighted instead.

Previously, MJF was set to make his acting debut in 2023's The Iron Claw. He was set to play one of the Von Erich brothers, Lance, alongside the likes of Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson.

Since joining AEW in 2019, MJF has become one of their biggest names. He is a one-time AEW World Champion, and he also won the International Championship once.

He held the AEW World Championship for 406 days. MJF lost the title to Samoa Joe at Worlds End in December 2023. Recently, he joined forces with the Hurt Syndicate (MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin).