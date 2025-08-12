Despite their past rivalry, AEW wrestler and Twisted Metal star Samoa Joe seemed to be proud of MJF's role in Happy Gilmore 2, — especially his physique — giving it a glowing review.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about his role as Sweet Tooth in the second season of Peacock's Twisted Metal, Joe discussed MJF's recent role. He called Happy Gilmore 2 a “fun movie.”

“I did see it,” Joe revealed. “Like most Adam Sandler films, it was a fun movie, and it was a kind of nostalgic, wacky throwback. It was cool to see.”

As for MJF, Joe said he “did great.” He chuckled, continuing, “I thought he played to his natural strengths.” Jokes aside, Joe wanted to give Maxwell Jacob Friedman credit for his physique in the sequel.

“I give him credit — he looked massive in Happy Gilmore,” Joe praised. “Good for him.”

Previously, Samoa Joe and MJF had a feud in AEW. They teamed up to defend the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship at the 2023 Full Gear PPV. In return, Joe got an AEW World Championship match against MJF at Worlds End on December 30, 2023.

Joe's first and only AEW World Championship reign lasted 113 days. He would eventually lose it to Swerve Strickland Dynasty in April 2024.

Who did AEW star MJF play in Happy Gilmore 2?

In Happy Gilmore 2, MJF played Gordie, Happy's (Adam Sandler) eldest son. Ethan Cutkosky, Philip Fine Schneider, and Conor Sherry also played Happy's sons. Sandler's real-life daughter, Sunny, plays his daughter in the movie.

It was MJF's first major movie role. Previously, he had a small role in A24's The Iron Claw, playing Lance Von Erich. Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson, and Jeremy Allen White also starred in it.

In an interview with ClutchPoints, MJF expressed his desire to continue acting. He vowed to continue balancing acting and wrestling, which is what made him a household name.

“There will come a day [when] I will really just be doing acting,” MJF told ClutchPoints. “But right now, if you're a wrestling fan and you're worried about me leaving, I'm equally passionate [about] both [wrestling and acting], and I love both, and I take both very seriously. So I'm not going anywhere.”