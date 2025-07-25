As the very best in pro wrestling (and you know it, AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) will have suitors if he ever leaves, including WWE.

MJF stars in Happy Gilmore 2 as one of Adam Sandler's kids, Gordie Gilmore. He stars in the long-awaited sequel alongside fellow professional wrestlers, WWE's Becky Lynch and Nikki Garcia. ClutchPoints asked Friedman if they tried to pitch him on the idea of WWE, which caused him to start laughing.

“I think every person that wrestles in WWE would love to have MJF in WWE, but that's because MJF's really good at his job,” the former AEW World Champion said.

Perhaps someday, MJF will make his way to WWE, but for now, he “loves” AEW, though he added that's “where I reside right now.”

“I'm making a lot of money and a lot of great moments, a lot of memories, a lot of great matches, a lot of great promos. And Tony Khan did the right thing. He understood what he had with me, and he forked over the money,” MJF quipped of the AEW CEO.

Will AEW's MJF ever join WWE?

Fans will have to wait and see if MJF ever makes the jump to WWE. Surely, they would love to have him. However, he is one of AEW's top home-grown talents, so it's unlikely they'd let him walk out without a fight.

He signed a new contract extension with AEW in 2022. They used this as a storyline, as he asked Khan to fire him in June 2022. He would later return to the company at All Out in September 2022.

Throughout his career, MJF is a one-time AEW International Champion. He also won the AEW World Championship once, holding it for over 400 days before losing it to Samoa Joe.

Currently, he is in a storyline with the Hurt Syndicate. He was accepted into the group, which is led by MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin.

At the 2025 All In pay-per-view, MJF won the Casino Gauntlet match, earning him an AEW World Championship match at any time. So, it appears he will crawl his way back up to the mountain top soon enough.

His first major movie role is in Happy Gilmore 2. Previously, he played Lance Von Erich in The Iron Claw. However, it was a small role.