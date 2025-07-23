When Bill Goldberg began publicly criticizing his WWE retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event, complaining about everything from his presentation, to the build-up, and the press around it, a small but vocal segment of his fans began to wonder if he could jump ship to AEW and do it all over again with a long-time fan like, say, Happy Gilmore 2 star MJF.

One such fan who would like to see it? Well, that would be none other than MJF, who noted in an appearance on Busted Open Radio that he would take the booking, even if it likely wouldn't turn out too well for the former WCW Champion.

“If Goldberg wants him, I'm right here. But I will embarrass him. I will demolish him. I will snap, crack, and pop every single tendon, ligament, and bone in his stupid, old, musty body,” MJF declared. “You know who's next? Nobody. I'd be last. Capisce? Yes. So if he wants a proper send-off, he should be facing a generational talent. I'm right here if he's interested. But A, I'm going to need to be paid a lot of money if you want to see that match, and B, I would imagine he doesn't come cheap either. So a lot of stars have to align for that to happen.”

Asked if he thinks AEW fans would even want to see the match by the show's host, Dave LaGreca, MJF said yes, noting it would be a huge box office draw that fans would eagerly tune in to see.

“I think AEW fans would like to see me do anything. AEW fans would like if I pulled my trunks down and took a big, fat dump in the middle of the ring. I'm the greatest who's ever lived,” MJF noted. “As far as MJF versus Goldberg specifically, I mean, that's a huge marquee match in any era. I think there are a few people who would have fit in in that era a great deal, especially when you think of the people and mic workers of the time. Goldberg, a bumbling idiot, not a great talker, but an incredible, intense megastar. That I cannot take away from him. And yeah, I mean, I think that's a huge box office match.”

Would Goldberg fully throw away his relationship with WWE and go all-in on another big payday, even if it features the kind of build-up worthy of honoring his career? While that remains to be seen, if he does want to go all-in on one more run in the ring, it's clear MJF is willing to take the booking, both to satisfy a childhood dream and to once again prove why he is one of the very best wrestlers in the world, so why not consider it?