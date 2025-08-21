When news broke that WWE was moving their Premium Live Events to ESPN after spending years on Peacock, it marked a major shift in the professional wrestling landscape.

Suddenly, fans without access to cable would no longer be able to see all of the promotion's PLEs for as little as $7.99 and would instead have to shell out almost four times as much, with some fans openly wondering if they will be able to keep up with major events as a result.

And yet, in a twist of fate few saw coming, WWE's move is coming early for fans of the Worldwide Leaders in Sports, as, on August 20, the promotion announced that their move to ESPN will be coming early, with a new event, WrestlePalooza, coming to fans on September 20 on its new home.

Why does that day sound familiar, wrestling fans? Well, because it just so happens to fall on the same day as AEW All Out, with the two shows now expected to go head-to-head.

After largely failing to put a dent in AEW's PPV business with NXT PLEs, house shows in town, and even Goldberg's retirement match on NBC's Saturday Night's Main Event, Nick Khan, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company are pulling out the big guns to try to slow down Tony Khan's company, with a John Cena main event – likely against Brock Lesnar – now set to compete against Adam Copeland's return to Toronto for a tag team match with Christian Cage.

Will it work? Will this finally be the move that slows down AEW's momentum? Or will WWE have to make an even stronger push to slow the promotion down, like having ESPN take down all AEW coverage from their website? Fans will find out soon enough.