When it comes to professional wrestling in 2025, there's Ring of Honor Champion and AEW star Bandido, and then there's the field.

One of the most promising luchadors to come out of Mexico in some time, the Ring of Honor stalwart was taken out of action with a wrist injury back in 2023, with some fans wondering if he would ever return to his 2018 form, when he was a true standout at the original All In.

Fortunately, after 18 months away, Bandido is back and has never looked better, turning in some of the best matches of the year between his efforts in AEW, Ring of Honor, and CMLL. Taking to social media to discuss his in-ring efforts and the magic surrounding it, The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer put over “The Most Wanted Man in Wrestling” for his impressive comeback.

“One of the underrated stories of the year is the last 33 days of Bandido,” Meltzer wrote. “Two straight Arena Mexico sellouts with him being not just in the main event but a key to the sellout, fastest Arena Coliseo sellout anyone can remember, four match of the year candidates, at least four major event sellouts. That's not a year, that's 33 days.”

This clearly touched Bandido, who shared the post on his own social media account with a message detailing how much it means to him.

“I had to spend 18 months in a rough time willing with some nasty thoughts and emotions, thinking that I would never going to be back on the ring to finally get this moment!” Bandido shared. “Thank you to everyone who always help me!! And thank you, Mr. Meltzer, for talk this amazing time in my life!! “

Riding high off a pair of matches against Mascara Dorada and Konosuke Takeshita that are widely considered contenders for the match of the year, Bandido has been riding high since his return earlier this year, with many considering his current run with the Ring of Honor World Championship the best of his career. And the best part? As Meltzer pointed out, there's still half a year to go, where Bandido could produce even more highlights and career-defining moments.