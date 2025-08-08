If he is released and leaves the company, WWE star Karrion Kross would have suitors, says former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about Twisted Metal Season 2, Joe discussed his former rival. Joe famously defeated Kross to win the NXT Championship in 2021 before the latter joined the WWE main roster. Joe praised his former co-worker.

“I think he's the type of athlete that could fit in anywhere,” said Joe. “You know, he's an individual who is very confident in his work. He is very eloquent on the mic — he can get his point across.”

Even if it's not with AEW, Joe knows Kross will land on his feet if he is released by WWE.

“It's a very different industry now. There [are] a lot more places to be,” he explained. “Guys like that, they do well on the open market.”

Will Karrion Kross join AEW if he's released from WWE?

It is unclear what Kross will do should he be released from WWE. Speculation about his contractual situation has ramped up recently as his popularity has risen.

Over the last few months, Kross has become popular with WWE fans. While he's rarely featured in high-profile segments, he makes the most of his limited screen time.

Despite his popularity, his contract is reportedly set to expire this weekend. It was reported that WWE offered him a new contract after SummerSlam, but his future remains unclear.

If he leaves, he will have suitors, as AEW's Joe said. Kross has previously had runs in Lucha Libre AAA, Lucha Underground, Impact Wrestling, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

AEW is WWE's top competitor at the moment. Several ex-WWE stars, like Joe, Adam Cole, and Bobby Lashley, are currently signed there. Samoa Joe has been with AEW since 2022. He has won the AEW WTNT Championship twice and the AEW World Championship once. He is also one-third of the reigning Trios Champions with Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs.

At the same time, Kross is more popular than ever in WWE. Hopefully, their situation is figured out sooner rather than later. Fans will have to wait and see.