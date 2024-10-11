After a number of rumors around the updated 2.0 release for the Air Jordan 12 “French Blue,” all indications are that the upcoming 2025 release will base itself off the OG silhouettes that were dropped in 2004 and 2016. It's been almost nine years since the popularity retro colorway graced us and come next year, sneakerheads will have another chance to grab the French Blue 12's.

Originally released in 2004 and then retroed in 2016, the “French Blue” Air Jordan 12 was never a colorway Michael Jordan had worn on the court. The shoes dropped just one year after Michael Jordan played his final NBA season for the Washington Wizards and we can immediately see the connection between the two sides given this ensemble.

The Jordan 12 is often an overlooked silhouette in the Air Jordan line given their placement between the ever-popular Jordan 11 and the unique Jordan 13. The 12 is based by the “rising sun” of Japan and features a simple, yet effective construction as a very clean and wearable shoe.

Air Jordan 12 “French Blue”

The sneakers will release in accordance with the original drop from 2004, indicating the use of premium material, maintaining the shoe's original shape, and using the exact tone of French Blue that we saw in the OG pair. The uppers will be done in white tumbled leather with the iconic stitching to create the “rising sun” pattern. The midsoles will feature a hit of thick leather in French Blue extending to the outsoles.

Finer details reveal silver hits throughout the eyelets, heel tab, and Air Jordan logo on the midsole. We see a French Blue Jumpman logo on the tongue and the outsole reveals a red carbon fiber plate for maximum performance. While these aren't likely to be a huge hit on the court, sneakerheads already have their calendars marked to grab their pair.

With no hard release date set, these are expected to drop alongside other retro models during the fall 2025 season. Quantities could be limited and with how popular these have been in the past, expect these to see a sold-out release once they go live.