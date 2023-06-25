Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann could potentially join forces with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, as talks taken place between the Saudi Pro League club and Griezmann's representatives, reported by goal.com.

According to Foot Mercato, Al-Nassr is engaged in discussions regarding a deal to bring Antoine Griezmann to Saudi Arabia. The French international has a release clause of €25 million (£21.4 million/$27.3 million), a fee that has not deterred the ambitious club. However, convincing the player to make the move may still pose a challenge.

The potential arrival of Griezmann at Al-Nassr would surely please Cristiano Ronaldo, who has expressed his belief that the Saudi Pro League is on track to become one of the world's top five divisions within the next five years.

Last season, Griezmann showcased his electric form for Atletico Madrid, contributing 15 goals and 17 assists in La Liga. However, the report suggests that the Spanish club may need to generate funds and would be open to offloading the forward due to his high wages.

The Saudi league has been actively pursuing notable names in recent transfer windows, having secured the services of Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Ruben Neves. Chelsea is also poised to offload several players to the Middle East, with Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy, and Kalidou Koulibaly on the verge of completing transfers away from Stamford Bridge.

As Al-Nassr continues its efforts to strengthen the squad during the summer, the potential move of Griezmann to Saudi Arabia remains uncertain. It remains to be seen whether the French forward will be enticed by the project and choose to embark on a new chapter of his career in the Middle East.