Kylian Mbappé, the star forward for Real Madrid, missed his team’s opening match in the Club World Cup and has now been hospitalized. The club announced on Thursday that the French player is dealing with acute gastroenteritis and is currently receiving treatment and medical evaluation. His absence has sparked concerns about whether he’ll be available for the remainder of the tournament, which is taking place in the United States.

Real Madrid reported that Mbappé started feeling feverish on Monday and had to sit out Tuesday’s training session. Initially, head coach Xabi Alonso was optimistic about Mbappé’s chances of playing in Wednesday’s match against Al Hilal, but ultimately, he was ruled out. In his absence, young striker Gonzalo García stepped up and scored the opening goal in what ended as a 1-1 draw.

The club shared that Mbappé was admitted to the hospital for a series of tests and to begin the necessary treatment. After the match, Alonso expressed hope that Mbappé would be fit for Sunday’s game against Pachuca, although the timeline for his return is now uncertain. Losing the French star is a major setback for the tournament, which is trying to carve out its place alongside prestigious events like the Champions League for global recognition.

In his first season with Real Madrid, Mbappé made quite the splash, scoring 43 goals in 56 matches and taking home both the Pichichi Trophy and the European Golden Shoe. He’s known for his toughness, having played through injuries in the past—just last year, he took part in the European Championship sporting a face mask after breaking his nose.

Acute gastroenteritis involves inflammation of the stomach and intestines, often resulting in diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps. The Mayo Clinic notes that most cases clear up within a few days, but more severe cases might require hospitalization for intravenous rehydration. Mbappé’s return to the field will depend on how quickly he responds to treatment.