Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid back in June 2024 as a free agent. It came after seven glorious individual seasons with PSG that saw the French international score 175 goals in 205 matches. Mbappe won a total of 12 trophies with Paris, including six Ligue 1 titles. 

Alongside Neymar, Mbappe even led PSG to the 2020 UEFA Champions League final, their best run in the competition until Luis Enrique’s team won the title this year. However, Mbappe’s stay at PSG ended in a bleak manner, and now, he is suing the French club for moral harassment.

Kylian Mbappe has accused his former club of forcing him to sign an extension while demanding close to €55 million ($61 million) in unpaid wages, per ESPN.

The Frenchman claimed that PSG deliberately isolated him from the first team back in 2023 after he initially refused to sign an extension. According to the Paris prosecutor’s office, Mbappe has signed a formal complaint citing ‘lofting,’ a practice in France where clubs sideline players due to disciplinary or administrative reasons.

The 26-year-old was left out of PSG’s preseason tour to Japan and South Korea and was forced to train alone after informing the club of his intention to not extend. Further, he also turned down a record-breaking €300 million ($351.4 million) move to Al-Hilal, instead choosing to leave as a free agent the following season.

Further, the player has also claimed that PSG still owes him wages for April, May, and June 2024. Mbappe’s lawyers had previously warned of legal action back in April if PSG did not listen to his demands. He has also filed a lawsuit for attempted extortion against an unnamed PSG figure, claiming that he was consistently forced to sign the extension.

The dispute between the club and its former player has been longstanding, although it was his refusal to extend that initially led to the internal sanctions. While he had eventually returned to the team after continued talks with the club, the tension seemingly failed to cease. 