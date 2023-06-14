Cristiano Ronaldo, the star player of Al-Nassr, has openly discussed the challenges he faced in adapting to the extreme heat and different training schedules in Saudi Arabia, reported by goal.com. Since joining Al-Nassr in December 2022, the Portuguese forward has had to acclimate to the scorching Saudi Arabian temperatures, which often exceed 40 degrees Celsius during the summer months. To combat the heat, training sessions are conducted in the evenings, a departure from the training routines followed by European clubs.

Cristiano Ronaldo acknowledged the initial difficulties he encountered due to these variations but expressed that he has now fully settled into his new environment. As an ambassador for LiveScore, he stated, “The biggest difference I have found in Saudi is obviously the heat and adapting schedules to train later in the day when it is cooler. But I have really gotten used to that now.” He also expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and support he has received from the fans in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr has sparked interest among other high-profile players, with Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante reportedly set to join the Saudi Pro League in the upcoming season. Ronaldo welcomes the arrival of more talented players and predicts significant development for the league in the coming years. He stated, “It hasn't surprised me but it makes me really happy to see people all across the world now watching the Saudi Pro League. I believe the league will continue to develop, and many more players from European leagues will come here to play.”

After completing the 2022-23 Saudi Pro League campaign, Ronaldo will shift his focus back to international football. He is scheduled to represent Portugal in a Euro 2024 qualifying fixture against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 17. Despite the challenges he faced in adapting to the Saudi Arabian climate, Ronaldo remains committed to delivering exceptional performances both at the club and international level, further enriching his illustrious career.