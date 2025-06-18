New York’s reigning football queens brought their championship energy courtside as Gotham FC showed up to support the New York Liberty during their Commissioner’s Cup matchup against the Atlanta Dream.

Just weeks after winning the inaugural CONCACAF W Champions Cup, Gotham’s visit to Barclays Center marked a strong show of unity between two of the city’s most successful women’s teams.

On the hardwood, the Liberty gave fans a thriller. Trailing by 17 in the third quarter, they stormed back to win, 86-81. Sabrina Ionescu exploded for 34 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Breanna Stewart added 23 points and clutch boards as the Liberty forced 12 turnovers and turned up the pressure down the stretch.

From their courtside seats, Gotham’s players were fully locked in. Their presence was no coincidence; this was one New York champion backing another. The bond between Gotham FC and the Liberty has only grown stronger in the past year, anchored by the “Pass Her The Torch” campaign, an initiative that unites both franchises in uplifting women’s sports in New York.

Gotham knows what it means to rise to the moment. Last month, they traveled to Monterrey to face Tigres UANL in the CONCACAF W Champions Cup final. In a tight match at Estadio Universitario, Esther González sealed a 1-0 win with a rebound goal in the 82nd minute. Ann-Katrin Berger stood tall in goal, keeping a clean sheet against one of Mexico’s strongest teams.

With that victory, Gotham became the first club to win both the NWSL Championship and the CONCACAF W title. They also earned qualification for the 2026 FIFA Women’s Champions Cup and the 2028 FIFA Women’s Club World Cup. It marked a stunning ascent for a team that captured its first league title just one year earlier.

Gotham’s stars came ready to support. Their presence added a spark to the arena, with fans just as excited to see soccer royalty as they were to watch the Liberty’s comeback.

Although the defending WNBA champions had already been eliminated from Commissioner's Cup Final contention, they played like a team with something to prove. The win didn't change their standings, as the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx have secured the Cup finale spots, but it reinforced the Liberty’s status as one of the league’s most competitive and resilient squads. It also strengthened their position in the top of the standings, with a 10-1 slate.

Gotham now returns to NWSL regular-season play with momentum. Sitting in the 8th position, the team is bolstered by returning internationals and recent success. Head coach Juan Carlos Amorós recently signed an extension through 2029, showing full confidence in the program he is building.

At Barclays Center, it wasn’t just about basketball. It was about presence, it was about sisterhood. When Gotham FC stood and cheered as the Liberty sealed the win, it was recognition of one championship team lifting up another. This is how a city builds dynasties. Not just with trophies, but with loyalty, unity, and pride.