Liverpool has officially secured the signature of German international Florian Wirtz, who is undoubtedly one of the most talented young players in the world. Wirtz put pen to paper on a long-term deal and he has become a record signing for the Premier League and the Merseysiders as well, with a fee worth a reported €125 million.

Wirtz, who developed his game at Bayer Leverkusen over the past few years, spoke to the media Friday and made it clear he's aiming to win every trophy imaginable with the reigning EPL champions.

Via Fabrizio Romano:

“I’m so happy! I didn’t come here to have fun… I’m here to win everything,” Wirtz said.

“I would like to win everything every year! First of all, we have to do our work, I have to make my work”.

Liverpool were long seen as the frontrunners for Wirtz and it's no surprise he chose the club to further his promising career. He's also the most expensive departure in Bundesliga and Leverkusen history. There will be lofty expectations given the hype surrounding the German, but he appears excited to take this next step in the Premier League:

“I'm really excited to have a new adventure in front of me. This was also a big point of my thoughts: that I want to have something completely new, to go out of the Bundesliga and to join the Premier League. I will see how I can perform there. I hope I can do my best. I spoke also with some players who played there and they told me that it's perfect for me and every pitch is perfect, you can enjoy every game. I'm really looking forward to playing my first game.”

Liverpool also signed Jeremie Frimpong earlier in the transfer window, who was Wirtz's teammate at Leverkusen. The duo will be reunited as they look to help the Reds repeat as English champions and potentially make a deep run in the Champions League.

Wirtz bagged 10 goals and tallied 12 assists last term for Leverkusen as they finished in second place behind Bayern Munich, who reclaimed the Bundesliga title. Wirtz is a creative player with impressive playmaking abilities and an eye for goal.

It will be exciting to see how he fits into the Liverpool system.