Filipa Patão, the newly appointed head coach of Boston Legacy FC, has an inspiring message: her team will play with passion, purpose, and heart.

As the first head coach of this NWSL expansion team gearing up for its debut in 2026, Patão is eager to infuse her distinctive style into American soccer, following a remarkable tenure with Benfica.

On Wednesday, Boston Legacy FC officially announced Patão as their inaugural head coach, a move that many anticipated following her exit from Benfica. At just 36 years old, she’s recognized for her high-pressing, possession-driven approach, which has been shaped by her experiences both as a player and a coach. She describes her style as “competitive, intense, and aggressive,” emphasizing that ball control is at the heart of her strategy, according to ESPN.

Patão’s hiring reflects Boston’s ambition to create a team with a strong identity from the very beginning. The club, dedicated solely to women’s soccer, is planning to invest in specialized training and stadium facilities. During her interview, Patão found a quick connection with general manager Domènec Guasch, bonding over a shared vision focused on development, creativity, and tactical clarity, as noted by ESPN.

She really emphasized how crucial it is to be adaptable in her strategy. While she prefers to have control over the ball, she understands that the NWSL can present unexpected challenges, and she's fully prepared to tweak her game plan to suit her players. “I like to be chameleonic,” she mentioned, pointing out that a true identity comes from the ability to adapt while still racking up those wins, as reported by ESPN.

Her impressive track record speaks volumes. Patão led Benfica to five consecutive league titles and took them to the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarterfinals for the first time. Now, she’s turning her attention to assembling a competitive roster in Boston, with signings expected to start on July 1.

While expansion teams often encounter significant hurdles, Patão is clear that success won’t happen overnight—but it will come through a solid process and unwavering belief. “It’s not about patience; it’s believing in the process,” she stated.

Her last message to the players of tomorrow was both simple and impactful: cherish the joy that drew you to the game.