Antoine Griezmann has made an honest statement regarding his future amid ongoing links to PSG, firmly expressing his desire to stay at Atlético Madrid, reported by Fabrizio Romano. The French forward has reiterated his happiness at the club and his intention to continue representing the red and white stripes.

In a recent interview with Telefoot, Griezmann addressed the PSG rumors, stating, “I want to stay at Atlético Madrid. I'm very happy there, and my family feels the same way.” The 30-year-old's commitment to the Spanish club is clear, as he sets his sights on achieving success in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Antoine Griezmann's declaration is likely to provide a sense of relief to Atlético Madrid fans, who have enjoyed witnessing the Frenchman's contributions on the pitch since his return to the club from Barcelona. The talented forward is determined to add to his trophy collection with Atléti, with winning La Liga and making a significant impact in the Champions League being at the forefront of his ambitions.

However, despite his commitment to Atlético Madrid, there are reports suggesting that Manchester United is keeping a close eye on Griezmann's situation. The English club, known for their pursuit of top-tier talent, may see the French international as a potential addition to their squad. Whether Manchester United will make a move for Griezmann remains to be seen, as the player's desire to stay at Atlético Madrid could be a decisive factor in any potential transfer negotiations.

As the summer transfer window progresses, Atlético Madrid will be pleased to have Griezmann's unequivocal statement regarding his future. The club can now focus on building a competitive squad for the upcoming season, with Griezmann's commitment and determination to achieve success serving as a source of inspiration for the team.

Atlético Madrid supporters will eagerly await the start of the new campaign, hoping that Griezmann's goals and performances can lead the club to glory in both domestic and European competitions, as they continue to challenge for honors at the highest level.